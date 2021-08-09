8th Circ. Revives Challenge To Arkansas 'Ag Gag' Law

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday revived animal rights organizations' and a green group's lawsuit that seeks to overturn a state law that punishes whistleblowers at industrial agricultural facilities. In a 2-1 decision, a panel of judges overturned an Arkansas federal district judge's ruling that organizations including the Animal Legal Defense Fund and Center for Biological Diversity failed to assert a concrete injury that a court could remedy. The groups say that if not for the 2017 law, they'd send investigators to Arkansas pig and chicken farms in an effort to uncover animal abuse. While the district court found that alleged injury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS