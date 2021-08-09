Retail Bond Committee Denied In Puerto Rico Bankruptcy

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A bondholder lost his battle for the appointment of an official committee of retail bondholders in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico's bankruptcy case when the presiding judge ruled Monday that the interests of small investors have been adequately represented. In an order from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laura Taylor Swain, the court said Peter C. Hein had not met the high burden of proof required to show that an official committee is necessary for representation in the case because holders with less than $1 million worth of commonwealth and Public Buildings Authority bonds had interests that aligned with other, larger holders that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS