The Law Firms At The Center Of Consumer Protection Suits

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-based plaintiffs firm focused on debt collection issues has lodged the most federal consumer protection lawsuits since 2018, while a BigLaw giant has emerged as a top defense pick in credit reporting disputes, according to a Thursday report by Lex Machina. Consumer protection disputes brought in federal court under statutes such as the Fair Credit Reporting Act and the Telephone Consumer Protection Act or in the wake of major data breaches have steadily declined during the past three years, dropping from 14,490 lawsuits lodged in 2018 to 12,922 in 2020, when litigation activity slowed in general due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...

