Fla. Law School Can't Restore Aid Eligibility While It Sues DOE

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has denied Florida Coastal School of Law's bid for a preliminary injunction to restore its Title IV eligibility, which may effectively shutter the school before the completion of its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education and its secretary. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard said in her denial Monday that the school failed to prove the department acted improperly when it canceled its participation in Title IV programs and set conditions for a new program participation agreement, or PPA. "While it is possible that FCSL might be able to establish, at a later stage of these...

