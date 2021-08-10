Groupon Told To Improve Customer Service Or Face Court

Law360, London (August 10, 2021, 2:58 PM BST) -- The Competition and Markets Authority has demanded that online shopping marketplace Groupon UK swiftly improve the way it treats customers to ensure that it is complying with consumer protection law or face court action. The competition enforcer said on Monday that it has concluded an enforcement investigation into the business, which was launched in April 2021, and found evidence that there are problems with the way it treats its customers. One concern is that Groupon does not always refund consumers or provide redress to which they believe they are legally entitled. Instead, customers are sometimes offered only Groupon credits rather than refunds. ...

