Insurers Urge EU To Rethink Proposals For AI Regulation

Law360, London (August 10, 2021, 11:58 AM BST) -- Insurers have urged the European Commission to rethink its definition of artificial intelligence as the bloc gears up to introduce regulations governing machine learning, saying the current definition is too broad. Trade group Insurance Europe said on Friday that it broadly supports the European Union's executive arm's plans to put a new regulatory regime in place to govern AI. But it added that the EU's working definition of the technology will cause problems. The group said the commission will cause confusion with its current definition, which includes software that analyzes data as well as programs that can learn and mimic the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS