Munich Re Books €241M In COVID Loss, Predicts Climate Hit

Law360, London (August 10, 2021, 5:08 PM BST) -- Munich Re took a €241 million ($282 million) hit from the pandemic in the second quarter of 2021, the reinsurer said Tuesday, as it also predicted claims from disastrous flooding in Europe would cost it hundreds of millions of euros. The German reinsurance giant said that losses related to the pandemic totaled €241 million for the three months through the end of June, down from €700 million during the same period in 2020. The figure brings Munich Re's pandemic-related losses on its reinsurance business to €505 million in the six months from January, down from the €1.5 billion hit during the...

