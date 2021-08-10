Alleged Money Launderer Faces Arrest After Court No-Show

Law360, London (August 10, 2021, 6:40 PM BST) -- A London judge issued an arrest warrant for a man the Financial Conduct Authority has charged with money laundering after he failed to show up for his Tuesday bail hearing. Simon Frank Day, 48, was charged by the City watchdog last month with one count of money laundering, a violation of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. He was scheduled to appear for a 2 p.m. hearing on Tuesday at Westminster Magistrates' Court. But after several hours, the usher announced that Day had not turned up for court, leading Magistrate Eve Brenner to issue a warrant for his arrest. An FCA...

