ABA Backs Proposal To Lobby Congress On Student Debt

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 1:16 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association's policymaking body on Tuesday threw its support behind a proposal to lobby Congress to amend the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to make it easier to discharge student loans through bankruptcy proceedings. In a 251-71 vote during its annual meeting, the lawyer group's House of Delegates approved a resolution that calls for pushing federal lawmakers to permit student debt to be discharged through the bankruptcy process without proving an "undue hardship," as is currently required. The resolution's adoption gives the ABA's governmental affairs group a green light to lobby Congress on policy reforms and also means the organization can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS