State Regulators Stand Behind FERC Tariff Order At DC Circ.

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- State regulators are lining up behind the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as it squares up at the D.C. Circuit with an energy company over a slew of challenged agency orders, telling the court that FERC didn't step out of line by accepting a proposed tariff change. The Louisiana and Mississippi public service commissions pushed the panel Monday to side with FERC, with the state regulators saying they believed the agency was well within its rights to accept the proposed tariff revisions put forth by regional grid operator Midcontinent Independent System Operator. FERC's decision is being challenged by LS Power, an energy...

