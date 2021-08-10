8th Circuit Partially Restores Iowa 'Ag Gag' Law

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday partially revived an Iowa state law intended to criminalize undercover investigations into animal cruelty at factory farms, upholding a provision prohibiting the accessing of agricultural production facilities under "false pretenses." A federal district court had found that provision and another that criminalized making false statements as part of an employment application to an agricultural production facility violate the First Amendment and struck down the law. The Animal Legal Defense Fund and other groups sued to overturn the law, saying it illegally blocks their attempts to investigate animal cruelty, and on Tuesday filed a new complaint challenging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS