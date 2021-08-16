SFO's Cash Haul Doesn't Curb Questions About Its Direction

Law360, London (August 16, 2021, 5:33 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office contributed £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion) to the Treasury in the last five years — four times more than its cost to taxpayers. But legal experts warn that the watchdog's focus on generating cash has come at the expense of securing convictions. The crime-fighting agency took in £54.3 million ($75.3 million) in fines and confiscation orders in the past year, its latest annual report shows, but is dogged by questions about its credibility. (SFO) According to its latest annual report, published in July, the SFO raked in £54.3 million in fines and confiscation orders in the past year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS