Robinhood To Buy Shareholder Comms Platform For $140M

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. said Tuesday it will buy Say Technologies, a shareholder voting and communications platform, in a $140 million all-cash deal. New York-based Say, founded in 2017, provides a platform for retail investors to cast proxy votes and ask, and "upvote," questions during company earnings calls and annual meetings, according to Robinhood's announcement. "Say is a mission-driven company that's built an innovative communication platform that makes it easier for investors to exercise their ownership rights," the announcement said. "Like Robinhood, Say was built on the belief that everyone should have the same access to the financial markets as Wall Street...

