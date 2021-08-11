PTAB Backs Dynamics Patent Challenged By Samsung

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has refused to invalidate a Dynamics Inc. patent on payment card technology, finding that challenger Samsung failed to show it was too obvious to warrant patent protection. In a final written decision in an inter partes review, a panel of the PTAB on Tuesday said Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics America Inc. and Samsung Research America Inc. fell short on showing that five claims in U.S. Patent No. 8,827,153 weren't patentable. Samsung had argued that the Dynamics patent was obvious over a series of other, earlier patents referred to as Gutman, Shoemaker and Lessin....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS