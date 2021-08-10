Cooley-Led Eliem Therapeutics Prices $80M IPO

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Clinical-stage biotechnology company Eliem Therapeutics priced an $80 million initial public offering and began trading Tuesday, guided by Cooley LLP and underwriters' counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. Eliem priced its IPO Monday night at $12.50 per share for a total of 6.4 million shares of common stock. The Washington-based company previously planned to price each share at $17 to $19, with 4.5 million shares overall, according to SEC filings. The company offered 400,000 more shares than it had anticipated in Monday's pricing announcement. The offering's underwriters could choose to employ an option to buy 960,000 more shares of common stock within...

