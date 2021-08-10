Clark Hill Litigator Takes Over As ABA President

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill PLC litigator Reginald Turner has officially become president of the American Bar Association, while a Debevoise & Plimpton LLP senior adviser was elected to take his place next August. Turner, based in Detroit, was elected president in August 2020, and on Monday at the end of the 2021 ABA Hybrid Annual Meeting, he officially succeeded Snell & Wilmer LLP's Patricia Lee Refo as president. "As your incoming ABA president, I am a believer in this house as the voice of our profession," Turner said in his speech on Monday. "I believe the American Bar Association is essential for excellence among...

