Biden To Tap Kramer Levin Atty For Navy GC Post

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden shared his plan Tuesday to nominate a former federal prosecutor in New York and the current chair of the complex litigation group at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP to serve as general counsel for the U.S. Department of the Navy. The White House said that Biden intends to nominate retired Navy captain John "Sean" Coffey for the role. He began his legal career after serving eight years on active duty in various assignments, including as personal military assistant to then-Vice President George H.W. Bush. While practicing law in New York, Coffey was in the U.S. Navy Reserve for...

