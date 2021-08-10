Dorsey & Whitney's Associate Pay To Vary On Market, Billing

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP is the latest BigLaw firm to offer raises to associates, though how much it's boosting pay will vary across offices and depend on billing levels, according to an announcement made public Tuesday. Dorsey & Whitney's new associate salaries will take effect Sept. 27 and depend on local markets, with those in the New York and Dallas offices making the most, according to a firm spokesperson. The pay for third-year associates and above are also based on three compensation tracks to partnership that Dorsey & Whitney established, with billing requirements of 1,900 hours, 1,750 hours or 1,600 hours....

