The Big Picture: Andrew Cuomo's Fall From Grace

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Tuesday after an attorney general's report said he sexually harassed women working in state government. Here, Law360 looks at the key developments that led to him stepping down. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation Tuesday in New York. Cuomo says he will step down over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The three-term Democratic governor's resignation, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced Tuesday as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Cuomo Resigns As Harassment Inquiries Ratchet Up...

