Cuomo's Atty Previews Defense In Shot Across The Bow

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Just before New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday in the face of possible impeachment proceedings and criminal sexual harassment investigations, his attorney sent a 45-minute warning to lawmakers, prosecutors and his accusers that he is not done fighting the allegations. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, but his attorney said he is not done fighting the sexual harassment allegations against him. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Flanked by flags against the backdrop of the state seal, Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC indicated to prosecutors and potential cooperating witnesses that Cuomo will put on a vigorous defense to...

