Maryland Medical System Stole Spiritual Care Plan, Suit Says

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A minister and health care chaplain has claimed in a new lawsuit that the University of Maryland Medical System swiped a plan he developed to provide spiritual care for patients at one of its hospitals. Barry Braan Sr. filed a complaint in Maryland federal court on Tuesday making claims including copyright infringement and unjust enrichment. He said he invested hours of his own time into trying to come up with a plan to breathe new life into the chaplain program at the Charles County Regional Medical Center to make the program better. However, UMMS and other defendants swiped the plan for...

