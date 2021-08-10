3 Firms Drive Norton's Deal For $9.2B Cybersecurity Co. Avast

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity giant NortonLifeLock Inc. will buy Czech multinational cybersecurity software company Avast PLC at an enterprise value of up to $9.2 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a transaction built by Kirkland & Ellis, Macfarlanes and White & Case. The terms of the deal call for NortonLifeLock to buy out Avast's shareholders with a mix of cash and stock. Depending on the elections of Avast shareholders, the deal could imply an enterprise value for the target of between $8.6 billion and $9.2 billion, according to a statement. NortonLifeLock is represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Macfarlanes LLP, while Avast is...

