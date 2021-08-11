NH Increases Biz Tax Return Filing Threshold

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- New Hampshire has increased the threshold that determines which businesses have to file tax returns for the state's business profits tax and tied that threshold to inflation under a bill signed by the governor. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday signed S.B. 101, which increases the threshold to file business profits tax returns from $50,000 to $92,000. The new law ties threshold changes to the consumer price index on a biennial schedule starting Jan. 1, 2023. New Hampshire's business profits tax is assessed on income from conducting business activity in the state. The tax accounts for about 28% of state tax...

