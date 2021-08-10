Dem Sens. Include Likely Historic Pick For Va. Trial Court

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Virginia Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are recommending that President Joe Biden consider a current federal defender and a U.S. magistrate judge for a vacant judgeship at the Western District of Virginia. The lawmakers on Monday sent the White House a letter touting Juval Scott, a federal public defender for the district; and Robert Ballou, who has been a federal magistrate judge since 2011. According to the senators, Scott, if nominated and confirmed, would be the court's first African American judge. Scott was previously an assistant federal defender in the Eastern District of Wisconsin and the Southern District of Indiana and...

