COVID Spurs Financial Services Uptake Of New Tech For AML

Law360, London (August 11, 2021, 2:40 PM BST) -- A rise in financial crime sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted financial companies to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to boost anti-money laundering defenses, according to a new study. A survey of 850 members of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, published on Tuesday, found that 57% of respondents have already deployed the technology in their AML compliance process, are testing AI solutions or plan to implement them in the next 12 to 18 months. Artificial intelligence refers to computer systems that do tasks normally done by humans, and machine learning, a subset of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS