Virus, Regulatory Initiatives Spark $24.5B UK Fintech Boom

Law360, London (August 11, 2021, 12:16 PM BST) -- British companies have invested $24.5 billion during the first half of 2021 in financial technology, boosted by the U.K.'s regulatory environment and the need to provide digital services during the pandemic, KPMG said Wednesday. The accounting giant said in a report that Britain-based fintechs received $24.5 billion in the six months until June from private equity, venture capital and mergers. The amount is more than four times more than the $5.9 billion that similar firms received in investments during the whole of 2020, the Big Four company said. The spike in investments came as British banks look for innovative ways to...

