EU Cops Bust Gang Over €1M Online PPE Fraud

Law360, London (August 11, 2021, 11:53 AM BST) -- European crime agencies said Wednesday that they have busted a gang allegedly operating a €1 million ($1.2 million) online scam involving fake sales of personal protective equipment during the pandemic. Eurojust, the European Union's criminal justice coordinating agency, said it uncovered an organized crime group that it claimed was selling PPE, such as face masks, online fraudulently. The protective equipment was never delivered and the gang pocketed the cash, swindling companies in 20 countries out of a total of approximately €1 million, Eurojust alleged. "Deliveries of ordered goods never took place, and the proceedings of the fake sales were subsequently laundered...

