Lifeboat Fund Adds To Board With New Technology Position

Law360, London (August 11, 2021, 5:07 PM BST) -- Britain's bankruptcy compensation scheme has appointed an IT expert to a newly created data and technology role in its executive team. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said on Tuesday that it has appointed Sabah Carter to its board as chief data, intelligence and technology officer. She will manage the financial lifeboat's data and technology strategy to ensure that the FSCS can protect consumers. Carter brings with her over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, the FSCS said. She joins from media company News Corp., where she was senior vice president and chief information officer. And she was a board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS