More BigLaw Firms Mandate Vax, Delay Reopenings

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Several BigLaw firms, including Akin Gump, recently joined the growing roster of firms mandating that employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to the office, and two firms — Clifford Chance and Sidley Austin — also delayed their official return-to-office dates. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP said in an internal memo obtained by Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that the firm will require all employees to get vaccinated against the virus to work in its U.S. offices and attend in-person firm events when it officially reopens its offices. The firm's official return-to-office date is Oct. 11, according to the memo that was sent to all of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS