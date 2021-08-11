Hospitals Tell DOJ $13.8B Optum-Change Deal Can't Be Fixed

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The American Hospital Association continues to oppose UnitedHealth Group affiliate Optum's plan to absorb Change Healthcare, telling the U.S. Department of Justice that even envisioned divestitures of as much as $650 million meant to address competition concerns can't fix the $13.8 billion merger's "likely substantial illegalities." The AHA, which counts nearly 5,000 member hospitals and health systems and other organizations in its membership, is particularly worried about UHG picking up the dataset Change has amassed as a clearinghouse for verifying insurance eligibility and enrollment as well as claims filing and payments. Having previously pressed the DOJ Antitrust Division to probe the...

