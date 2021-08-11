Delaware State Courts To Reinstate Mask Mandate On Aug. 16

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT) -- Delaware's courts will reinstate a mask mandate on Monday due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, and unvaccinated state court employees will also soon be required to undergo mandatory weekly testing for the virus, the judiciary announced Wednesday. Under an order signed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr., all visitors to state court facilities will be required to wear masks starting Monday, regardless of their vaccination status. Masks, which must completely cover the face and nose, will be required at most times with only limited exceptions, according to the order. Also, masks will be provided to...

