DOE Proposes Reversing Trump-Era Lightbulb Rollbacks

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy has proposed abandoning Trump-era rollbacks on efficiency standards for certain lightbulbs, saying they disregarded Congress' intent about how to best regulate the technology. In 2019, the DOE said its rule removing seven types of lightbulbs from the definition of general service lamps was necessary because an Obama-era rule that expanded the definition went beyond the agency's authority under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act. That was an incorrect interpretation of the act, the department said in a proposed rule signed Monday. "The September 2019 withdrawal rule failed to give meaningful effect to the statutory direction that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS