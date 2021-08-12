States' Action On Delta-8 Leaves Hemp Industry Divided

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- As states move to more strictly regulate or outright ban Delta-8-THC and other psychoactive cannabinoids derived from hemp, the effort is revealing a fissure in the burgeoning industry and sparking debate about the limits of state regulators' authority and the objectives of the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp nationwide. The federal statute pegged the definition of the newly lawful crop to its concentration of Delta-9-THC, the more well-known substance in marijuana that causes a high, while remaining silent on more than 100 other compounds called cannabinoids produced by the cannabis plant. Some of those compounds with psychoactive effects, such as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS