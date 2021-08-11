FDA Bars Charlotte's Web CBD As Dietary Supplement

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday released a letter to prominent cannabis company Charlotte's Web saying it can't put a cannabidiol product on the market as a dietary supplement, signaling that CBD reform may have to wait for congressional action. The agency told Charlotte's Web that it won't sign off on its application to market its "Full Spectrum Hemp Extract" because CBD is already the active ingredient in the company's epilepsy treatment Epidiolex, the first and so far only FDA-approved cannabis-derived drug, according to the letter dated July 21. It has been the FDA's stance since the 2018 farm...

