Squire Patton Names Corporate, White Collar Practice Leaders

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has appointed new corporate and white collar practice leaders, the firm said Wednesday. Cipriano Beredo was named Americas chair of Squire Patton's global corporate practice, while Kevin McCart was appointed leader of the BigLaw firm's global government investigations and white collar practice. Beredo, a Cleveland partner who is also a member of the firm's 12-person global board, has completed transactions in more than 30 companies and manages staff around the world, according to the firm's announcement. A graduate of Miami University and Indiana University, Bloomington's Maurer School of Law, he advises public and private companies on mergers...

