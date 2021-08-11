TM Battle Over 'CannControl' Mark Gets The Boot In Colo.

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal court on Tuesday threw out a trademark spat over "CannControl," a mark used for a pesticide and fungicide employed in cannabis cultivation, finding that a Colorado cannabis company can't sue in federal court there because the Dutch defendant lacks any ties to the jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez said that Jemie BV, an intellectual property holding company based in the Netherlands, lacks the minimum contacts with the state of Colorado needed for the court to exercise personal jurisdiction over it. The judge, therefore, granted Jemie's motion to dismiss the trademark suit brought by Fort Collins-headquartered Growcentia...

