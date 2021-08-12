10% Of AIA Petitions Have Been For Pharma, Biologic Patents

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Since September 2012, only about 10% of America Invents Act petitions have been targeted at the pharmaceutical and biologic industries, according to new data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Of the 13,200 AIA petitions filed between Sept. 16, 2012, and June 30, 2021, some 4% were for Orange Book patents, 2% were for biologic patents and another 4% were for additional biologic and pharmaceutical patents, according to the USPTO. That compares to about 60% of AIA petitions targeting electrical and computer patents and 24% seeking review of mechanical and business method patents. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px...

