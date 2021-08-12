Meet Biden's Solicitor General Nominee Elizabeth Prelogar

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar for the role on a permanent basis and, if confirmed by the Senate, she would appear regularly before the U.S. Supreme Court, where she twice served as a clerk. Although ostensibly the U.S. Department of Justice's fourth-highest-ranking official, the solicitor general is sometimes dubbed the "10th justice" due to the influence over public policy litigation that comes with representing the federal government before the Supreme Court. If the Senate approves her nomination, Prelogar would also be in a position to further her goal of elevating the profile of women within the Supreme Court...

