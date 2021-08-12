Squarespace's Bid To Ax Patents 'Defies Reason,' Court Told

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A retired Delaware federal judge's "incredible" request on behalf of her client Squarespace Inc. to strike down a series of DataCloud Technologies LLC patents "defies reason" and should be denied, a Delaware federal court was told. In a brief filed Wednesday, DataCloud slammed Squarespace's argument last month that the seven patents-in-suit were indefinite for describing only what the invention does and not how to actually achieve it. The argument was put forth by retired Judge Sue L. Robinson, now at Farnan LLP, and her co-counsel. DataCloud said the legal principle that Squarespace's claim is premised on is "universally recognized as obsolete"...

