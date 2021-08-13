Carlton Fields Adds Former Fla. Insurance Official

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 12:59 PM EDT) -- Carlton Fields this week announced the addition of a senior government consultant in its Tallahassee office who most recently served as the deputy chief of staff at the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. Erin J. VanSickle joins the firm after more than three years at the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, which regulates more than 4,400 entities in Florida. While there, she oversaw communications, emergency management and other strategic initiatives. "Erin's multifaceted skill set is a tremendous asset to our clients," the firm's government law and consulting practice leader William P. Sklar said in a statement Tuesday. "Her experience in Florida...

