Pension Fund Contributions Jump In 2021

Law360, London (August 12, 2021, 2:36 PM BST) -- U.K. workers increased the amount of money they are putting into their pensions in the first six months of 2021, with self-employed workers showing the sharpest rise in savings, new research published Thursday has found. London-based pensions provider PensionBee said that its customers are paying more into their pensions in 2021 than in the previous year. Its new study showed that self-employed customers are demonstrating the biggest increase in the amount of money they are putting away, with the average saving rising from £543 ($752) in the first half of 2020 to £690 in the same period in 2021. "It's encouraging...

