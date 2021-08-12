Insurance Fraud Investigators Warn New Drivers Of Scammers

Law360, London (August 12, 2021, 5:00 PM BST) -- New drivers should be wary of scammers selling bogus cover for their vehicles, insurance fraud investigators warned this week, as an increasing number pass their tests and hit the roads after COVID-19 lockdowns. The Insurance Fraud Bureau said on Wednesday that the expected acceleration of new drivers will provide fertile ground for scammers, as hundreds and thousands of learners get set to pass their tests after 18 months of pandemic lockdowns. "Ghost brokers," masquerading as insurance brokers in order to sell fake policies, typically offer unrealistically cheap and completely bogus cover, often to younger drivers via social media. "The last thing...

