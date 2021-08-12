Finance Industry Eyes New Forum For Payment Standards

Law360, London (August 12, 2021, 2:44 PM BST) -- A group representing Britain's financial industry proposed the creation of a single, coordinating organization to create standards for the payments industry on Thursday, saying that the current system consists of multiple, fragmented bodies. UK Finance called on the sector to create a so-called payment standards engagement forum to provide Britain's payment companies with a single set of clear guidelines. The group said in a report that payments companies have expanded in recent years, with the European Union's updated Payments Services Directive and the U.K.'s Open Banking standards allowing nonbank entities and third-party providers access to customer accounts to allow them to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS