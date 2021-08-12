Aviva Sets £750M Buyback To Trim Share Capital

Law360, London (August 12, 2021, 11:44 AM BST) -- Insurance giant Aviva said Thursday that it is mounting a share buyback program of up to £750 million ($1 billion) as part of its plan to return £4 billion to investors by 2022 to create a more focused group. Aviva PLC said it has entered into an agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Ltd. — Citibank's international broker-dealer — to launch the buyback of up to 300 million shares in an operation to be completed by February 2022. "We are delivering on our commitment to make a substantial capital return to our shareholders," Amanda Blanc, Aviva's chief executive, said. "We intend to return...

