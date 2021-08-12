Ex-Allianz Employee Gets Suspended Sentence For Fraud

Law360, London (August 12, 2021, 2:05 PM BST) -- A former employee of financial services company Allianz SE has been sentenced for fraud after stealing over £67,000 ($79,000) from the insurer through bogus claims and fleeing to the U.S. to avoid prosecution, City of London Police said. Rasheed Talabi pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position in May, City Police said Wednesday. He was sentenced at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday to two years in prison, suspended for two years, with 175 hours of unpaid work. City Police said it found that Talabi had abused his employment as a claims assessor at insurer Allianz to create fictitious customers and...

