Sex Toy Retailers WOW Tech, Lovehoney Unite In €1B Merger

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 10:31 AM EDT) -- Sex toy retailers WOW Tech Group and Lovehoney Ltd. have agreed to merge in a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) deal that stands to create a global powerhouse in the realm of intimate pleasure products, the companies said Thursday. The transaction calls for U.K.-headquartered Lovehoney to merge with Berlin-based WOW Tech, and the resulting business will be called Lovehoney Group, according to a statement. The newly merged entity will also encompass Amorana, a Swiss sexual well-being retailer that Lovehoney bought last year. The combined company will have operations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and America, offering products both online and...

