No Room For Lawmakers' Debates In Extradition, Court Says

Law360, London (August 12, 2021, 6:28 PM BST) -- Suspects can't delay their extradition from the U.K. by suggesting lawmakers only intended those cases on the cusp of trial to proceed since the country's laws do not need clarifying by Parliament, a London judge ruled Thursday. The U.K.'s extradition laws clearly spell out when another country has decided to charge a suspect with a crime and do not need interpretation from lawmakers discussing the rules in Parliament, a High Court judge ruled. A section of the Extradition Act 2003 dealing with the steps a foreign prosecutor must take before asking the U.K. to extradite a person can't be admitted as...

