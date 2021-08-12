DLA Piper, Perkins Coie Update Office Return Plans

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper and Perkins Coie LLP — which both have more than 1,200 attorneys in the U.S. — this week joined many other BigLaw shops that have recently recalibrated their return-to-office plans due to a surge in COVID-19 cases associated with the delta variant. Perkins Coie, which ranks as the 12th largest firm in the U.S. per the Law360 400, is planning to institute a vaccination requirement for attorneys and staff. A firm spokesperson told Law360 on Thursday that the policy will be implemented in "stages" and include a "testing alternative for those who are unvaccinated or prefer not to disclose their vaccination status."...

