Pa. Prison Guard Union Promises Suit Over Vaccine Mandate

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The head of the union representing Pennsylvania's corrections officers told Gov. Tom Wolf in a letter on Thursday that he planned to file suit challenging a recent order mandating that certain state workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 or else undergo regular testing for the coronavirus. John Eckenrode, the president of the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association, said that Wolf's order targeting workers in health care and congregate facilities was the latest in a line of inconsistent and ineffective policies by the administration that had failed to meaningfully curb the spread of COVID-19 in state prisons. "This is the latest episode of...

