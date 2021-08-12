Vaxxed Or Not, All Must Wear Masks In Person At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit announced Thursday that it is tightening its mask rules for attorneys to follow when the court resumes in-person arguments later this month. While the Federal Circuit said in June that fully vaccinated attorneys didn't need face masks or social distancing when the court begins its session Aug. 30, the latest rules require everyone to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status. Those who are not fully vaccinated must also observe the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance on physical distancing. The revised protocols also reduce the number of people each side is allowed to bring from two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS